Man jumps from balcony to escape Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – As fire began to consume a home in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake Thursday afternoon, a man inside the home made a quick decision to jump from a second floor balcony.

Capt. Steve Bradley with the Chesapeake Fire Department says that decision may have saved his life.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach around 3:30 p.m., the 2-story home was engulfed in flames.

A 55-year-old man was the only person inside when the fire broke out. He jumped from the balcony to escape and officials say he was not injured.

Firefighters battled the flames for almost an hour. Now, investigators are working to determine a cause.

The fire also displaced another adult resident. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.