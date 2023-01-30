CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sent to a local hospital after an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake led to a shooting Sunday evening.

According to Chesapeake police, officers were sent to a local hospital around 10:20 p.m. Sunday regarding a man who sustained two non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation of the incident stated that the victim was involved in an altercation at the 7-Eleven on Starmount Parkway leading up to the shooting.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.