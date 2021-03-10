Man taken to hospital, facing charges after police chase in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man is facing several charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in Chesapeake and flipped his vehicle.

Chesapeake police say officers stopped a Toyota SUV with fictitious license plates around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gilmerton Road.

As officers made contact and started their investigation, the man then took off in the vehicle again.

The man allegedly drove until the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Gilmerton Road and Canal Drive. The vehicle overturned as a result of the crash.

Police made contact with the man again.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation was still active as of 8:30 p.m., but he was already facing “several criminal charges affiliated with the traffic stop.”

Police did not identify the man, but will once the warrants for the charges are served.