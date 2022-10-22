CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a barricade situation Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

According to police, officers responded to a business around 11:55 a.m. in the 2100 block of Campostella Road where they found a man who had active warrants.

Police say the man locked himself in a room and refused to come out. There was also information that the man might have been possibly armed.

During negotiations with the Chesapeake Police SWAT Team and Negotiations Team, the man surrendered without additional issues.

No further information has been released.