CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man injured early Thursday morning.

Emergency communications received the call around 1:53 a.m. for a shots fired called in the 2000 block of Plow Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male that had been shot. The male was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.