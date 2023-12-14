CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department responded to a shooting on Yale Court early Thursday morning.

According to officials, at 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 14, police were notified of a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Yale Court.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that two males appeared to have gotten into a dispute, which potentially led to them both shooting at each other.

One of the men died at the scene as a result of the shooting.

The other male is in police custody, but due to previous charges on file not related to the incident, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine if this was self-defense, and charges could be pending based on what they learn.