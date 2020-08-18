Man found dead inside his vehicle at Chesapeake shopping center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are now investigating after a man was found dead inside his car Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a shopping center in the 300 block of South Battlefield Boulevard just before noon on Tuesday regarding a man found slumped over in his vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers learned that the man’s family members found the vehicle.

Emergency services was contacted after officers say the man, who was sole occupant of the vehicle, along with a family member were found unresponsive.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Detectives say were no signs of any crime.

The incident is still under investigation. The cause of the man’s death has not been released.

No further information have been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Latest Posts