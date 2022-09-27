CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man died from gunshot wounds in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Sunrise Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday regarding reports of gunshots in the area.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man laying on the sidewalk.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the suspect’s description is still unknown.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.