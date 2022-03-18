CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot Thursday night on Shady Lane, off Campostella Road near Indian River.

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of Shady Lane, near Pond Lane, and found the man. He died after being taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time but the incident still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip on line at p3tips.com.