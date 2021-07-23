20-year-old fatally shot on Reid Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot early Friday morning on Reid Street in Chesapeake.

Police say they responded at 12:22 a.m. to the 4200 block of Reid Street and found a man shot outside an apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Malik Elijah Perry.

After gunfire rang out, neighbors woke up to find shattered windshields and apartment windows. Stray bullets also struck the building.

Longtime residents say this type of violence is rare, however, it has become more common in recent times.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

This is the third homicide within the past week in Chesapeake. Two of those cases remain unsolved.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

