CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Chesapeake Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 200 block of Lucy Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, police say a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

It is still unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.