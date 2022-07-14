CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Chesapeake Wednesday evening.
According to police, officers were called to a report of gunshots being heard in the 200 block of Lucy Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, police say a person arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.
It is still unknown whether the two incidents are related.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
