Man fatally shot inside vehicle on Indian River Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died after being shot while inside a vehicle that resulted in a crash on Indian River Road in Chesapeake overnight.

According to Chesapeake Police, they got the call for shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Shortly after, police also received a report of a vehicle crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle unconscious and unresponsive.

Police say the man had been shot. The victim was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle came to rest on the raised center median and it appeared to have sustained multiple bullet holes.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no suspect information at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.