Man fatally shot in Chesapeake, homicide investigation underway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a Sunday night homicide in the Indian River section of the city.

According to police, one person was shot around 10:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of Timber Lane. That’s near the intersection of Border Road and Campostella Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.