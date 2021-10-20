CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A judge denied bond for a second time for Ishmell Seymore, 23, on murder charges stemming from a deadly high-speed chase in July.

The pursuit began in the early evening of July 15 when police tried to pull over Seymore while he was driving westbound on Interstate 64 near the Greenbrier exit. Instead, police say he sped away and onto Greenbrier Parkway, making a quick right turn into the Crossways Shopping Center along Jarman Road.

Seymore’s Audi rammed into a Honda driven by David Jones 65, who died at the scene. Jones’ passenger, 54-year-old Jennifer O’Connell, died later at the hospital.

That was the deadly end of the car chase, but Seymore fled the scene.

Please say Seymour ran from the crash, into the DSW store in the crossways shopping Center, then into Onelife Fitness, where he apparently made a phone call. Police ended up tackling him in the parking lot near Onelife Fitness.

Seymore is facing two murder charges, plus felony hit-and-run and eluding police.

Wednesday’s proceeding in court was initially to determine whether the case would go before a grand jury, but the prosecution says it is still waiting on autopsies for Jones and O’Connell.

The prosecution called into question Seymore’s U.S. Navy experience, raising the notion that he was a deserter. However, his mother, who testified in Wednesday’s hearing, disputed that. She also said that Seymore was a delivery driver for FedEx within two weeks of the incident, but prosecutors disputed that, with prosecutor Amanda Abbey asking “Are you sure he was a driver?”

Abbey also cited Seymore’s two previous convictions for reckless driving.

Seymore‘s attorney Diallo Morris tried once again to get a bond for him. Seymour‘s mother said that he has an apartment where he can go, and his employer would have a position for him if he could be free during his case.

But Judge Linda Bryant denied bond once again for Seymore, calling him a flight risk and danger to the community.

Family members for both the defendant and the victims attended Wednesday’s hearing, but neither wanted to comment on their way out. The next court date for Seymore is Jan. 12.