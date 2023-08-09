CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody and faces thirty felony charges in connection with sexual assault crimes committed against local teenagers.

In April, Chesapeake Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating man who was posing as a teenager online to solicit sexual acts from teens.

Chesapeake Police Department Chesapeake Police Department

Police later identified the man as 22-year-old Gabriel Raen Brooks. According to officials, Brooks used social media platforms Wizz and Snapchat to meet his victims and proposition them for sex.

Brooks assumed an alias online used the handles BOREDD, Kendrickw1454, Kendrick W, or K.W., police say.

Police believe there could be more victims who had contact with the 22-year-old man. Anyone who believes they had contact with Mr. Brooks should contact the Chesapeake Police Department or the Crime Line.

Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS app.