Man dies in overnight homicide on Leckford Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a man has died after a homicide in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake late Wednesday night.

Emergency communications say they received the call just after 11 p.m. for an injured person in the 1400 block of Leckford Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no other information has been released.

