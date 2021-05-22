Man dies after motorcycle crash on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An adult male died after crashing his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.

Police responded to the call just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Kempsville Road. The man was taken to a local hospital but died shortly after arriving.

The man has not been identified.

The preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was heading eastbound before it ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the front yard of a residence. Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest on this breaking news story.