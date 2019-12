CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died from injuries incurred in an industrial accident at a Chesapeake business Thursday morning.

Chesapeake Police and Fire crews were called to Carter Machinery in the 1700 block of S. Military Highway just before 10 a.m.

Police confirmed the victim, 57-year-old David Cushman of Chesapeake, died from his injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.