Man dies after driving off I-64, striking tree in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of an SUV died early Friday morning after veering off I-64 and striking a tree.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on eastbound I-64, east of Great Bridge Blvd. The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a GMC SUV went off the road to the right and down an embankment before striking the tree.

The 35-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name at this time as they attempt to notify family, but said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor at this time.

