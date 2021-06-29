Man dies after being hit by car in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man died after being struck by a car Monday night in Chesapeake.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Road and Mill Landing Road.

The man was found at the scene suffering from serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police say they’ll release his name after next of kin has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time against the driver. The victim was crossing the street at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.