Man charged with hit and run after crashing into corner of Chesapeake house

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Chesapeake is charged with hit and run after crashing into the corner of a house Friday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Youngstown Court in Suffolk around 5 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a hit and run.

According to officials, the house reportedly suffered heavy damage and officers talked to several witnesses who provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle.

As officers began searching the area, they found the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Matthew Chiricosta walking in the area of Hanbury Road.

Police say there were no injuries reported, however Chiricosta was sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

He was later charged with hit and run as well as felony property damage.