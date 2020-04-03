Man barricaded in home after domestic dispute leads to shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are on scene of a barricade situation after a shooting early Friday morning.

Officials say they were called to the 4100 block of Hamilton Street at 1:01 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers learned a domestic dispute occurred in the residence that resulted in a shooting.

Police say one person was injured and the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.

The Chesapeake Police Negotiators and S.W.A.T team are currently on scene attempting to bring the situation to a closure.

