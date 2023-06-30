CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man faces multiple drug and gun charges after Chesapeake police executed a search warrant at a local hookah lounge on Thursday.

Police say Robert Shontae Davis is in jail without bond on charges of possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession with the intent to sell marijuana over 1/2 ounce but not over five pounds, selling a schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm and selling more than one pound of marijuana while possessing a firearm. All are felonies.

He was arrested after Chesapeake PD’s Vice & Narcotics Unit and SWAT team searched the Smoke’N Room at 2409 Bainbridge Blvd. Police say it came after months of investigation about suspected illegal marijuana distribution.

Investigators also recovered “a large quantity of marijuana” and “schedule I and II narcotics,” as well as a gun and cash, police say.

No other details in the case have been shared but WAVY has reached out to see if anyone else may face charges, and to see if the business will face any penalties.

Virginia law currently still doesn’t allow for the retail sale of marijuana, but does allow for the possession of up to four plants for private use. Bills to allow for the retail sales to start in 2024 in the commonwealth failed this past General Assembly session.