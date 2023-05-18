CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Monday night in Chesapeake.

According to police, 33-year-old Kevin Royals Jr. was arrested on May 16 and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Kevin Royals Jr. (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake General District Court)

This charges stems from an incident on May 15 on Portsmouth Blvd. near Coffman Blvd. Police say they found a man driving a motorcycle who was hit by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.