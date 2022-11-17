CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a multi-city pursuit that started in Chesapeake Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high-rated speed around 10 p.m. on Indian River Road approaching the intersection of Reon Drive. The vehicle was later identified as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and was being operated by 54-year-old Daniel Wade McQuitty.

McQuitty disregarded the red light at Reon Drive and continued driving at a high rate of speed. Chesapeake police were in pursuit of McQuitty when he gained ground on police due to traffic.

Officials say the pursuit continued into Virginia Beach on Princess Anne Road when troopers attempted to contain McQuitty. He then made contact with a trooper’s vehicle and continued down Princess Anne Road.

As troopers again attempted to slow down McQuitty, he struck another trooper’s vehicle and pushed it briefly down the street before coming to a stop. No injuries were reported during the pursuit

McQuitty was taken into custody and both the Chesapeake Police Department and Virginia State Police will be taking out charges against him. McQuitty is also wanted out of Norfolk for Larceny.