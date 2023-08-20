CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say a man and a dog were found dead early Sunday morning after an apparent hit-and-run.

Sunday just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to Canal Drive near Gilmerton Road for the report of an injured person.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a dog dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Line a 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, Submit a tip online a p3tips.com or on their smart phone with the p3tips app.