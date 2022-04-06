CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused in a deadly domestic shooting in Chesapeake on Monday says he shot and killed his girlfriend’s son for his own protection.

In an initial interview with police, 75-year-old Melvin Perry told police that 42-year-old Franklin Henry was “being disorderly in his bedroom,” so he shot him in the neck, court documents reveal.

Henry was dead before medics got to the house on Gaston Court around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

Perry is facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Perry has a criminal record with charges of shoplifting and larceny.

He is being held without bail.