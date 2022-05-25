CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of shooting at a Chesapeake officer near Dunedin Park Monday night was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Harold Crowder III, 31, is charged with several felonies and two misdemeanors.

Court documents obtained by WAVY.com list the charges including felony attempting to maliciously shoot an officer, felony assault of a detective, felony shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a nonviolent felony, misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle and a misdemeanor of intentionally damaging a trash can belonging to the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Crowder was in a holding cell via video during his court appearance. He was laying down and eating a sandwich during the arraignment. A judge explained he is being held without bail.

In a news release, Chesapeake police officials said on Monday night, someone called 911 for a suspicious person checking car doors near Dunedin Park. Officers confronted Crowder because he fit the description of the suspicious man.

Then, police said he started shooting at an officer. The officer was not struck, but at least one bullet hit a house. No one was hurt inside.

Neighbors 10 On Your Side spoke with on Maori Drive said Crowder’s alleged actions Monday night were “bold,” “dangerous,” and “terrifying.”

The Chesapeake police and Chesapeake sheriff’s departments’ joint fugitive unit searched for Crowder on Tuesday.

Around 2:20 p.m., police said they spotted Crowder driving a stolen truck in Portsmouth. Law enforcement attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop. Police confirm he crashed on Columbia Street then got out and ran. Police captured him on South Street. Crowder is facing additional charges out of Portsmouth.

10 On Your Side’s investigation team found Crowder has a criminal history dating back to 2008. Most recently, he was arrested in Henrico County for tampering with cars Sunday, May 15.

WAVY.com is working to find out if a psychological evaluation will be set up for Crowder. His preliminary hearing is set for July 20.