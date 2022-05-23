CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for a suspect after he allegedly opened fire on officers Monday night.

Police said they were in the area of the 3400 block of Maori Drive around 11:10 p.m. Monday looking for the male.

Police initially responded to the area after receiving a call about a suspicious male in Dunedin Park checking car doors.

When officers arrived, they found a male in the 3400 block of Maori Drive. They then told him to stop.

The male then opened fire on the officers.

In a news release, Chesapeake police said officers did not return fire. No officers were injured, and police don’t believe there were other injuries.

As of 11:50 p.m., police asked both the public and media to avoid the area of Dunedin Park as they searched for the suspect.