CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One male has been injured following an overnight shooting in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of George Washington Highway after receiving numerous reports of shots fired in the area.

According to police, the first call came in just before 3 a.m. this morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the age of the victim and the severity of his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.