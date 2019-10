CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Public Utilities Department is working a sewer leak that’s forced the closure of a portion of Kempsville Road.

As of 9 p.m., southbound Kempsville Road is closed between Clearfield Ave. and Battlefield Blvd. due to the major leakage.

Police are on scene directing traffic, and there is no current estimate for reopening.