Lost a pet? Don’t fall for these online scams.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Chesapeake Animal Services are raising concerns regarding an increase in online scams when it comes to lost pets.

Officials say these scams usually involve a scammer contacting the owner of a missing pet requesting a gift card or wire transfer in exchange for the return of their pet.

Most of the time, officials say, these scammers are neither local nor do they actually have the missing pets.

The website Pawboost has provided a list of signs to look out for to recognize if you’re a victim of a lost pet scam.

But what about if you find a lost pet?

Officials say the best solution is to either file a found report with your city’s animal control or take the animal to the shelter of the city where the animal was found within 48 hours.

“The first place an owner will look for their lost pet is their local animal shelter.”