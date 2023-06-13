CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Carraway was resigning. In fact, she is retiring.

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Barbara Carraway, who has been Chesapeake’s city treasurer for more than three decades, is retiring at the end of this month, she told WAVY-TV.

Chesapeake City Council stripped Carraway of several duties last month, in the wake of billing problems with the personal property tax, and the deadline to pay was extended.

City Manager Chris Price said that it was the third year in a row that tax information had been delayed.

Carraway was first elected Treasurer in 1990 and her current term would have run through 2025.