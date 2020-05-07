Local student creates platform for peers to manage mental health

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — It’s no secret the 2020 senior class’s last semester did not turn out as they expected.

While many are making the most of the situation, many others are struggling with dealing with it, so a Chesapeake senior is creating a safe space to voice concerns.

For the generation in high school right now, social media is their lifeline. Now, one student is using it to help reach her peers and help them deal with the mental health impacts of COVID-19.

Mental health: that is what is on Zoey England’s mind when she thinks about her senior class.

“To have school come to such an abrupt stop in the middle of March was so unexpected and they’re having sleep changes and changes in their routine. That’s all shaken up and confused and there seems to be some level of withdrawal from the core group of friends,” England said.

She is a senior at Western Branch High School, where she was supposed to be enjoying all things related to senior year, but COVID-19 canceled all her plans just like some other seniors across the globe.

But she has noticed for many its taken a toll on their mental health, so she wanted to do something to help them.

“My main goal for this campaign is just having an area where my peers can vent,” she explained.

Her campaign, “Hampton Roads Together,” is on Instagram and is dedicated to high schoolers all over the region who may be feeling alone or overwhelmed. It provides a venue for students to reach out to their peers who are struggling, simply vent or access resources to find professional help.

“What my peer group is experiencing right now is so unprecedented that it just felt right to offer up a platform for people to connect through,” she said.

She says history proves impactful tragedies can take a toll of the youth.

“While I was not alive in 2001 when the World Trade Center [was hit] on 9/11, I read a statistic that one in three teenagers in America had mental health issues following that. So, COVID and 9/11 are no way comparable, but the impacts that [they] have on us as youth are,” she said.

“Going forward, I feel like we are going to see very similar fallout from the mental health aspect. So, if one in three of my peers [is] experiencing mental health problems, there definitely needs to be a support network there,” she said.

She does not encourage this to replace professional help, but hopes it brings a sense of camaraderie to those who feel lost.

Zoey says although this platform is new she hopes to reach and continue to reach the youth in this area and give them a safe space to voice concerns and vent.

