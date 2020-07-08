CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman who won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery has quite a bit of luck running through her family.
Vivian Vaughan, a local school bus driver, chose five numbers based on her family’s birthdays, 4-8-10-13-17.
Sure enough, she matched all five digits in the Cash 5 game and won the top prize — of which, the odds of winning are 1 in 278,256.
“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m not even thinking!”
She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2200 South Military Highway in Chesapeake.
Latest News
- Local school bus driver wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery
- Destination Vacation | Augusta, Georgia
- Contractor from Chesapeake pleads guilty to stealing government equipment from US military base in Afghanistan
- Don Roberts catches up with foster child featured on ‘Wednesday’s Child’ in 1990
- Officer injured in Newport News vehicle crash