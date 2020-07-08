Local school bus driver wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman who won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery has quite a bit of luck running through her family.

Vivian Vaughan, a local school bus driver, chose five numbers based on her family’s birthdays, 4-8-10-13-17.

Sure enough, she matched all five digits in the Cash 5 game and won the top prize — of which, the odds of winning are 1 in 278,256.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m not even thinking!”

She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2200 South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

