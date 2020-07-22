Local restaurants choose to close after employees test positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Coronavirus is still impacting many businesses’ bottom lines. Although most have reopened, there’s still a lingering threat if an employee tests positive for the virus.

For the second time this year, some local business are choosing to close their doors.

Big Woody’s in Chesapeake is one of those restaurants that closed for 14 days because there was exposure to COVID-19. They were back open Wednesday, but there has been a cost.

“It’s stressful when you hear another employee has contracted COVID, then you worry ‘When is the last time I saw that person?'” said the general manager of the Virginia Beach location, Teet Waddell.

It was a feeling felt by nearly 60 employees at the Great Bridge location of Big Woody’s restaurant two weeks ago.

“We made the decision based on what we thought was the right thing for our employees’ health-wise and the right thing for our customers [and decided] to just go ahead and close,” said co-owner Steve Beckwith.

Beckwith said they thought they would only close for a couple of days, but soon realized it would be safe to quarantine the place for 14 days. It wasn’t an easy decision.

“Are there guidelines? What does CDC say? What does the health department say? And there were no answers,” Waddell said, adding that these are questions that went through their mind when they first learned of the diagnosis of one of their employees.

She said it was frustrating not knowing about any protocols or guidelines on how to proceed.

We asked the Chesapeake Health Department if they require only positive people isolate and then do deep-cleaning, or if there is another protocol.

Dr. Nancy Welch said in an email that restaurants may close on their own accord. Any other decisions would be based on an investigation.

It’s not the definite answer sought by the local restaurant managers.

“If that’s the right thing to do or not, we felt like it was the right thing to do, so that’s what we did,” said Beckwith.

They did it, even if that meant losing several days of revenue and seeing employees go unemployed for the second time this year.

“The key is to try and kill this virus, number one. Number two, you know, take care of your customers, take care of your employees,” Beckwith explained.

On Wednesday they were back open after negative tests and days of deep-cleaning, with masks on and hopeful spirits.

“I think all the restaurants are trying their best to follow the rules, and the mask is a huge thing for us to have to place it,” Beckwith explained.

“No one is going to be perfect and I think all you can do is try the best you can,” he added.

Beckwith said they are keeping a close eye on the situation moving forward and will always do what’s best to keep their employees and the public safe.

Latest Posts: