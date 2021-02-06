Local restaurant feeds 1000 people in community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Eddie’s Chesapeake Bay Crabhouse is giving back to the community in a big way by closing its doors on Saturday to feed seniors and the homeless.

Sharon Johnson-Clayton, the owner, says it took two weeks to prepare to feed 1000 people but she is glad they finally made it to this day.



“It an honor and privilege to work with the community,” Clayton said.

The labor of love, as she says, came together with help from her family. Saturday they were able to deliver food to seniors and the homeless community.



“I hope that it makes them feel good. I hope that they know that someone out there cares about them and that we show genuine love,” said her son Eddie Johnson-Clayton.

She is just like several other local business owners who’ve felt the impact of the pandemic on their business. She says they’ve seen a decrease in as much as 30% revenue.

But since 11 a.m. Saturday, her team was cooking, baking, packing and delivering.

She said because she got her COVID-19 vaccine this week, she felt even better doing it.



“Everybody, get out and get your shot so we can get this behind us and we can move forward,” she explained.

“I feel safer I know what’s coming. I know that these people are protected and we want to protect each other because we have to help ourselves. We have to be cognizant of each other and support ourselves,” she added.

She says it’s a blessing to be able to provide for those who have less or nothing.

“It’s good to see people are willing to help. We didn’t know how many people were insecure and they wanted a hot meal. They are so excited and we are happy to be able to help with the churches,” she said.

There are no set plans as of now for a future feeding, but Sharon says they are always looking for ways to help their community.