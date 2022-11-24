CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – While Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks and enjoying a meal with your family, some families are not able to bring dinner to the table for the holiday. A local organization stepped in to help.

Volunteers were putting the give in Thanksgiving this morning in Chesapeake by feeding the hungary at the Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days.

“Today is our 13th annual Thanksgiving community dinner,” said Founder Nischelle Buffalow. “I saw a need to feed our community, and here in Chesapeake we have no soup kitchens that are available on Thanksgiving Day. So 13 years ago, I got with my family and friends and asked, is this something that we could do? And here we are 13 years later, still strong and standing.”

Buffalow says many people from around the community come together to help and that she wouldn’t be able to do what she does without some help.

“We have a large group of family and friends, people that come into our community pantry every day, and they’re here serving today,” Buffalow said.

Volunteers spent the day cooking, and filling containers with all of the necessities for turkey day. The food is then boxed up and carted out to be delivered in the South Norfolk area and Military Highway area.

Representatives from the Navy, local sororities and community leaders came out to help today. The organization also found time to deliver meals to those processing the scene at the Chesapeake Walmart.

“We wanted to do it because it’s bad enough the tragedy that happened right here in Chesapeake, but these individuals are working on such a pinnacle day, and we just wanted to support them,” said Jonathan McNair.

The Center also hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who wanted to come by.

“It’s very important,” said Buffalow. “I know a lot of people out there today are looking for a hot meal.”