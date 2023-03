CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Several local city officials and authorities are hosting a violence prevention roundtable Thursday.

Hampton Roads Mayors and Chief Administrative Officers Violence Prevention Roundtable is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the 757 Room of the Regional Building which is located at 723 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

The roundtable is set to address a variety of topics surrounding violence and crime in the region.