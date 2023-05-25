CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Time is running out to help a Chesapeake woman win Woman’s World magazine’s Super Mom competition.

Korinn Helton, a mother of three and a surrogate mother for five other children, was nominated by her husband Scott.

“I personally have been trying to show her how much she means to me,” Scott wrote to WAVY. “Her selfless acts of kindness to me I feel have gone unnoticed. She had always wanted to help people in a way that would make people happy without asking much in return.”

Scott says after she learned about surrogacy, Korinn “didn’t even think twice about wanting to help people” who were struggling to have children of their own.

Korinn says she tells her kids: “Always try to give back more than you receive in the world.”

“I think I have demonstrated this by being a surrogate for multiple families to help other women be able to experience motherhood,” Korinn said.

And of course, it’s been a tough journey for her, Scott says.

“Having young children and her going through all the phases of the pregnancy and while working a full time job … this was not easy for her by any means.”

If Korinn wins the competition, she’ll get a $20,000, a trip to Palm Springs and a two-page spread in Woman’s World. She’s in the quarterfinals of the competition currently, which ends Thursday at 7 p.m.

You can vote for free or more than once through a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network.