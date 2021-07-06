Local health officials to host Women’s Wellness Wednesdays event in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Local health officials are holding another Women’s Wellness Wednesdays event this month.



The event is held on the first Wednesday of each month and is expected to last till November.



This month’s event is on July 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in the Bainbridge Marketplace Shopping Center at 254 Bainbridge Boulevard.

Local health officials began holding the events after learning that the majority of visits to the Chesapeake Medical Center’s emergency room were women who resided in the 23324 zip code.

Women’s Wellness Wednesdays were created to bring vendors together h to help provide resources and services to improve the health of women in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.