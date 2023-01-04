CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake is helping community members keep their pantries full as inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is set to hold a drive-thru distribution at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake on Tuesday, January 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot behind the old Sears building.

Funded by Chesapeake City Council through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the event is open to all Chesapeake residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents will receive approximately 45 pounds of fresh produce, protein, and shelf-stable foods.