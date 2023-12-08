CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Folks at Alpha and Omega Baptist Fellowship Church are walking by faith, literally — and they hope you’ll join them.

Shoes, or the reference to feet, can be found in several passages in the New Testament of the Bible.

“John the Baptist was going to baptize him, you remember what he said? I’m not worthy to latch your shoes. How about Jesus walking into the room with the disciples and taking off their shoes and washing their feet?” says Pastor Edwin L. Goodwin.

So what better way to serve others than to take care of such a significant part of the body?

“Shoes, you know, your feet are your foundation,” says shoe drive organizer, Candace Mabry.

The church is collecting shoes for those in need now through January 27, and their goals reach as high as their prayers.

“We need 2,250 pounds of shoes, so a total of 90 bags,” Mabry says.

Right now, they have four bags full of shoes — a long way from 90. But that’s why they need your help. The shoes will go to the group Funds2Orgs which will, in turn, send them all over the world.

“Places like Haiti, Guatemala, just all over,” Mabry says.

“What difference does that make for somebody that they’ve never met, in another country that they’ll probably never come to see, to be thinking about them? And that’s ministry. This outreach is about ministry,” Goodwin says.

Pastor Edwin L. Goodwin has hosted exchange students from places like Brazil and Liberia. He knows firsthand the impact something simple like this can have.

“A new pair of shoes, or outfit, or anything that’s modern in the culture where they are, is something that we take for granted. But they cherish it for life.”

“I’m blessed to be able to help people. I would want someone to help me with shoes or clothes if I were in need. And to be able to do that, I feel like blessing to others,” Mabry SAYS.

Every size shoe is welcome. You can drop them off at Alpha & Omega Baptist Fellowship located at 2400 Gilmerton Road in Chesapeake.

They’re working to get a drop box put outside. Until then, text or call Candace Mabry and let her know you’re coming so someone can be there to accept your donation. She can be reached at 757-729-0122. If you can’t reach her, call or text Pastor Goodwin at 757-639-0183.