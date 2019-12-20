Local church surprises more than 1,000 students with Christmas presents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Elementary students in Suffolk and Chesapeake got a special delivery Thursday just in time for Christmas.

A local church surprised over 1,000 kids with presents.

School administrators tell 10 On Your Side they couldn’t believe it — and neither could the kids.

Community Church in Chesapeake says it’s their way of spreading God’s love.

It’s the season of giving and this year. Students at Kilby Shores and Southwestern Elementary Schools are on the receiving end.

“You would’ve thought that Santa Claus and the elves had rolled right up to Kilby Shores Elementary School. I mean the joy that was in their faces,” said Assistant Principal Jill Paraska.

Much like years past, Community Church wanted to spread Christmas cheer through acts of kindness.

“We encourage people all the time: serve somebody, love somebody, make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Pastor Michael Brueseke.

They contacted the school principals about bringing gifts, but staff had no idea what they were getting.

“We see basically a moving truck pull up out front,” said Paraska. “The back of the truck opened, and it was just filled with layers and layers of Christmas gift bags.”

Gifts filled the gym and doorways.

Smiling from ear to ear, students went one by one and walked away with bags, some as big as they were.

From books, to games, to puzzles, dolls, trucks, and more, students and staff were emotional.

“Looking at your students, pre-K through fifth grade, that literally had tears in their eyes — like they were just so shocked that someone had come there, and someone had brought them a gift,” Paraska said.

Brueseke said church members wanted to make a difference.

“We have a value at our church to proclaim and become good news, and to us what that means is we don’t want to just tell you that God loves you. We want to show you he loves you in a tangible way,” he said.

Paraska said the generosity is overwhelming.

“The difference they made with the staff, the faculty and the students too and the families at our school is beyond what they’ll ever know,” she said.

Community Church will have Christmas Eve services at their Suffolk location,350 Kings Fork Rd, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve services at the Chesapeake Western Branch location, 1935 Jolliff Rd, are at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.