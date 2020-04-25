Local auto repair shop announces giveaway for free car collision repair or paint job to front line workers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While business has been slow for Bay Custom Auto since people aren’t driving their cars as much, the business wanted to take this extra downtime to help out some front line workers in the community.

Bay Custom Auto has three locations in the area, one in Chesapeake and two in Newport News.

“We decided to offer first responders either a collision repair or a paint job as a way to try to get back to everyone who put their lives on the front line during the virus, for us just contribute some to them,” said Bay Custom Auto Manager Andrea Celis.

They’re calling it their “First Responder Giveaway.”

Over the next week, they’re encouraging people to nominate someone they feel is deserving of a free car collision repair or paint job.

This labor normally costs between $2,000 to $6,000, but they are picking three people in the community who won’t have to pay a dime.

Each location will take on one person’s repairs. Celis says it could be anyone from a nurse, to a police officer.

She says this is also a way for their employees to stay busy, as business isn’t what it used to be.

“It’s been very slow because not as many people are driving. Unfortunately, several people in our area have been laid off, so those who do have repairs haven’t been able to afford to get them done. Some people are holding off on getting it done, but we’re doing the best we can stay employed and busy,” Celis explained.

She says this is a time where people need to come together and this is no different.

The business is also offering pick-up and drop-off services for the work.

“We just really felt like we needed to give back somehow. We had hospitals calling up here asking us for masks and paint suits. We did donate some of that but we also felt like we need to show our appreciation for everything that they are doing,” Celis said.

The last day to nominate a front line worker you feel is deserving is next Wednesday.

The three winners will be picked randomly and announced via their Facebook and Instagram on Thursday, April 30.

Send your submission to deidra@baycustomauto.com by Wednesday, April 29.

