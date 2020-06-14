Cheapeake man dies from injuries following crash on Rt. 58

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – State police on Sunday confirmed that a 25-year-old man died this past week following injuries sustained in a car crash.

Police said Austin Alexander Baynard, of Chesapeake, was driving a Jeep Cherokee in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 on June 11 when the vehicle stopped.

According to the state trooper that responded, Baynard exited the vehicle and was struck by a Ford sedan that was also traveling in the eastbound lanes.

Medics transported both Baynard and the driver of the sedan to a local hospital for injuries. Police said Baynard died from his injuries.

State police said the driver of the Ford sedan sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Family members established a GoFundMe to assist with funeral and memorial expenses.

No charges have been placed at this time.

