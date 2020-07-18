Lightning strikes Chesapeake home on Alexandria Lane resulting in fire leaving 3 displaced

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Lightning struck a Chesapeake home on Saturday afternoon resulting in a fire that left three displaced.

The call came in just before 3:15 p.m. for the incident in the 1100 block of Alexandria Lane in the Greenbrier section of the city.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of the two-story condominium, according to officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The fire was under control just after 3:45 p.m.

Residents safely evacuated the home before the fire department arrived thanks to a neighbor who noticed smoke and notified the residents.

One pet cat died in the fire and no additional injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a lightning strike to the roof. Residents in the area reported severe thunder and lightning in the moments prior to the fire.

All displaced occupants will make lodging arrangements with family members.

