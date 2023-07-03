CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A reported lightning strike and fire caused “significant” damage to a Chesapeake home on Martin Johnson Road in the Deep Creek area of the city Monday afternoon, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

The call for the lightning strike and fire came in just before 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Martin Johnson Road, with the homeowner reporting the lightning and fire. The homeowner and family were able to evacuate the home safely before the fire department arrived, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf is reporting that lightning struck the chimney of the home and it started smoking. The family was home and heard it happen, and when smoke started coming in from the fireplace, they called 911, and the fire was put out quickly. The numerous fire department apparatus were at the scene because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

No residents or firefighters were reported injured. Three adults, a child and a pet have been displaced, and the Red Cross has been notified and will be providing assistance to the family.

Firefighters from Engine Co. 8 arrived first to the scene and deployed multiple hoselines to quickly extinguish the fire. The Chesapeake Fire Department said there was significant damage to the inside of the residence, which will cause the family to not be able to live at the home for now.