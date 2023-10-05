CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Forrest Hooper’s Cub Scout troop came together to honor him Thursday night, making sure his light shines on after the 8-year-old boy died tragically earlier this week in a hit-and-run.

Troop 413 holds its meetings at Hickory United Methodist Church, but instead of a meeting this week, the pack prayed.

“Today is a day we recognize Forrest is not with us and that’s not the way we wanted it to be,” said Pastor Sarah Locke.

A night of grieving, healing and honoring the life of Forrest Hooper.

“Can you think of things in Forrest’s light that made the world better because of him,” Locke asked Hooper’s fellow scouts, “You’re all in one pack together, which kind of makes you family.”

Forrest’s picture was on display as each member of the pack shared what they loved about him— including his 4-year-old brother Jackson.

As Locke said during the service, even though Hooper’s light is out, each member of the pack will carry it with them and keep it shining.

We spoke with Hooper’s dad and grandmother following the service. They told us they’re grateful for all the community support and donations.