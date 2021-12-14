Large law enforcement presence in Chesapeake as FBI executes federal search warrant

Barricades stop drivers from going in certain parts of the neighborhood near Sparrow Road (WAVY photo/Chopper 10)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There was a large law enforcement presence on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake Tuesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at a home.

The FBI told 10 On Your Side they were serving the search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Sparrow Road.

“The warrant is not publicly available at this time and we cannot provide further details on the investigation,” an FBI spokeswoman added.

Chopper 10 flew over the neighborhood and saw some streets were barricaded so cars could not get through. Multiple law enforcement vans and trucks were also outside a home. The home’s garage door was open and at least two tarps were laid out on the lawn with some unidentified items on each tarp.

10 On Your Side first heard from viewers about the police presence in the area about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. The scene was still active as of 4:15 p.m.

Barricades stop drivers from going in certain parts of the neighborhood near Sparrow Road (WAVY photo/Chopper 10)

Barricades stop drivers from going in certain parts of the neighborhood near Sparrow Road (WAVY photo/Chopper 10)

FBI serves federal search warrant on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake Dec. 14, 2021.(Photo courtesy: Chris Williams)

FBI serves federal search warrant on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake Dec. 14, 2021.(Photo courtesy: Chris Williams)

FBI serves federal search warrant on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake Dec. 14, 2021.(Photo courtesy: Chris Williams)

FBI serves federal search warrant on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake Dec. 14, 2021.(Photo courtesy: Chris Williams)

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.